DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for 49ers-Seahawks, NFL Week 5

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of the NFL Week 5 slate topped by 49ers-Seahawks. As of Oct. 11, check out these sportsbook promos while this DraftKings new-user promo stays live for the matchup.

How the DraftKings promo code works for 49ers-Seahawks and NFL Week 5

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer, since new customers unlock the bonus automatically after meeting the deposit and wager requirements. A $5 deposit and a $5 wager on any market, including the 49ers-Seahawks game or any other NFL Week 5 matchup, trigger the offer. The first two $25 bonus bets land in the account right after the qualifying wager settles.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Review them before placing a first wager on the Week 5 schedule.

New customers only, in eligible states.

Minimum $5 deposit required.

Minimum $5 wager on any sports market, such as 49ers at Seahawks.

Two $25 bonus bets issue after the first settled wager.

Two more $25 bonus bets issue every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

Say a $5 bet goes on the 49ers to beat the Seahawks and the bet wins. The cash payout arrives from that wager, and the $150 in bonus bets still arrives over the following two weeks. If the 49ers lose instead, the qualifying wager still unlocks the $150 in bonus bets, since DraftKings pays out the promo regardless of the result.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo before 49ers-Seahawks kicks off

Follow these steps to activate the offer. Each one takes just a few minutes to complete before the 49ers-Seahawks kickoff on Oct. 11.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, such as the Broncos-Chargers or Lions-Cardinals games. Collect two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

New customers who want more detail before signing up can read this DraftKings review for a full breakdown of the sportsbook's features. It covers the app, betting markets, and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers during NFL Week 5

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers throughout the NFL season, including odds boosts tied to games like Broncos-Chargers and Lions-Cardinals. This promo code for DraftKings changes week to week as new boosts arrive.

Existing customers can find these ongoing DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tapping the Promos tab. New offers typically appear each week, often tied to the biggest games on the NFL schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.