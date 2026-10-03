DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, with no code required. This welcome offer is live through Oct. 3 and ready for bettors eyeing the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup. Grab the $150 in bonus bets and browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The DraftKings promo code offer activates without any special entry, so no promo code for DraftKings is required at signup. New customers just deposit $5 and place a $5 wager on any market, including the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup, to trigger this DraftKings promo.

Once your qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets follow every seven days for the next 14 days, bringing the total to $150 in bonus bets.

Say you place $5 on Alabama to cover the spread against Mississippi State. If that wager wins, you keep the profit on top of the bonus bets. If it loses, you still receive the two $25 bonus bets, since this DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of your first result.

New customers only, available in eligible states.

Minimum $5 deposit required.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets issued instantly after the wager settles.

Four additional $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Getting started with this DraftKings new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to activate your bonus bets ahead of Alabama vs. Mississippi State.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the sportsbook. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at the platform before you commit, read our DraftKings review .

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for Alabama vs. Mississippi State weekend

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing a DraftKings promo code. These offers shift often, so checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app keeps you current.

Whether you are following Alabama vs. Mississippi State or another SEC game this fall, logging in regularly helps you spot the latest DraftKings promo codes before they expire. Fresh boosts and bonus bet offers tend to pop up throughout the college football season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.