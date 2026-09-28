DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football on Monday, Sept. 28. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for Eagles vs. Bears

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry to activate. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager on Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football or any other available market.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works the same way for every new sign-up. Once the qualifying wager settles, customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 14 days.

Available only to new customers who sign up through an eligible state.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager on any sports market.

Bonus bets arrive in six separate $25 increments over a multi-week schedule.

Bonus bets expire seven days after each increment is issued.

For example, a customer who wagers $5 on the Eagles to beat the Bears on Monday Night Football will still receive the first two $25 bonus bets even if Philadelphia comes up short. The same result applies if the customer backs the Bears and Chicago loses the game, since the qualifying wager only needs to be placed, not won.

If that opening wager wins instead, the customer keeps any profit from the bet in addition to receiving the scheduled bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo pays out the same six-part bonus structure regardless of the outcome of the Eagles vs. Bears matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes only a few minutes and can be done from a phone or computer. Follow the steps below to get started before the Eagles and Bears kick off.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on the Eagles vs. Bears game or another available market. Receive the first two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles. Collect two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the following 14 days.

For more details on the platform and its features, read our full DraftKings review before signing up.

Existing DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just those claiming a welcome offer. These DraftKings promo codes often apply to specific games, player props, or parlays throughout the NFL season.

Bettors who already have an account should check the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available. New DraftKings promo offers appear frequently, so checking back before every game day is a good habit for anyone following Eagles vs. Bears and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.