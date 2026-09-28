DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers grab up to $150 in bonus bets before betting on Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football. This welcome offer remains live as of Sept. 28. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare other sportsbook welcome offers.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. There's no promo code for DraftKings needed, making this DraftKings new-user promo simple to claim before the Eagles and Bears kick off Monday night. New customers just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the game.

For example, a customer who bets $5 on the Eagles to win outright would still receive two $25 bonus bets even if that wager loses. If the same $5 wager wins, the customer keeps the cash payout and still receives the same two $25 bonus bets. Four more $25 bonus bets follow over the next 14 days, arriving in pairs every seven days.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

A minimum $5 deposit is required to open a new account.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Eagles-Bears kickoff

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings welcome offer before betting on Monday's game.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football. Collect two $25 bonus bets right after the wager settles. Receive two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 14 days.

Read this DraftKings review for more details on the sportsbook's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings promos available beyond the Eagles-Bears offer

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer ends. Existing customers can find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay specials tied to games like Eagles vs. Bears by checking the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These offers change regularly, so it's worth checking back throughout the NFL season for new DraftKings promo codes and boosted odds on upcoming matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.