DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football. Sign up by Oct. 5 to lock in this offer and start betting on the Superdome showdown. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Falcons vs. Saints

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on the Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football matchup. The qualifying wager unlocks the bonus bet rewards regardless of the final outcome.

Say you place your first $5 wager on the Falcons covering the spread against the Saints. If that bet wins, you keep your winnings and still receive $150 in bonus bets split across six payments. If the Falcons bet loses instead, you still receive the same $150 in bonus bets, since the offer activates on a qualifying wager rather than a win.

Here is how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer breaks down for new customers eyeing the Falcons vs. Saints game. Review each term carefully before placing your qualifying wager.

New customers in eligible states can claim this offer.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to fund your account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Falcons vs. Saints.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after your first wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets arrive in two installments every seven days over the following two weeks.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Falcons vs. Saints

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before the Falcons and Saints kick off on Monday Night Football. The process takes just a few minutes from start to finish.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Falcons vs. Saints game or any other sports betting market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a deeper look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before you sign up. It covers betting markets, payout speed, and other features worth knowing about.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Falcons vs. Saints

Existing DraftKings customers are not forgotten once the new-user welcome offer wraps up. Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings during the season will find profit boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes inside the Promos tab of the app. These offers refresh regularly, so check back before placing bets on Falcons vs. Saints or any other matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.