DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new customers heading into NFL Week 5, including marquee games like 49ers-Seahawks. This offer is live as of Oct. 11, and no code is needed to activate it. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 5

A DraftKings promo code is not required to unlock this welcome offer, which pairs nicely with the NFL Week 5 schedule. New customers can sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 5 market, including the Ravens-Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup. This DraftKings promo credits bettors with bonus bets regardless of how that first wager settles.

For example, a $5 wager on the Bears-Packers point spread that wins still returns two $25 bonus bets right away. The same $5 wager on that game that loses also unlocks those same two $25 bonus bets. Either way, four more $25 bonus bets follow in two installments over the next 14 days.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code at signup, making it simple to activate before kickoff. The DraftKings new-user promo stays active throughout the entire NFL Week 5 slate, covering everything from Eagles-Jaguars in London to Lions-Cardinals in the late window.

Available only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 and can be placed on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the first wager settles.

Four more $25 bonus bets follow in two installments every seven days over the next 14 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

The original stake is not included in any bonus bet winnings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 5

No promo code for DraftKings is necessary to claim this welcome offer before NFL Week 5 kicks off. Follow the steps below to get started in just a few minutes.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 5 game, such as Bengals-Dolphins or Broncos-Chargers. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once that wager settles. Collect four more $25 bonus bets in two installments across the following 14 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for a closer look at the DraftKings Sportsbook app before NFL Week 5 begins.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos during NFL Week 5

DraftKings regularly adds new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These DraftKings promo codes and specials typically appear in the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that tab before games like 49ers-Seahawks or Ravens-Falcons can turn up extra value for Week 5 wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.