DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to earn $150 in bonus bets ahead of Texas A&M vs. Missouri on Saturday. This welcome offer is live for new sign-ups as of Oct. 10, and bettors can browse additional sportsbook promos before kickoff in Columbia, Mo. Just deposit and wager $5 to lock in the bonus.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Texas A&M vs. Missouri or another game on the board.

This DraftKings promo rewards customers regardless of the outcome of that first wager. For example, if a customer bets $5 on Texas A&M to beat Missouri and the wager wins, that customer still receives the same bonus bet payout. If the Aggies fall short instead, the qualifying bet still unlocks the bonus bets, since the offer activates whether the first wager wins or loses.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Your first wager can win or lose and you still qualify.

You receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the next 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings new-user promo ranks among the easiest promo code for DraftKings offers to claim, and new customers never need to search for DraftKings promo codes before signing up. Everything activates automatically once the first qualifying wager settles.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to sign up and bet on Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes before Saturday's kickoff in Columbia. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Texas A&M vs. Missouri or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for the next 14 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets. The review covers everything from live betting options to the mobile app experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers around Texas A&M vs. Missouri

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out profit boosts, parlay specials, and other bonuses for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find these updated offers inside the Promos tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that section before Saturday's game between Texas A&M and Missouri could reveal extra value on top of the new-customer bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.