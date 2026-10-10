DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Oklahoma

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers the chance to claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup. Simply deposit and wager $5 on the Red River Shootout or any other game before Oct. 10 to unlock this offer. Fans can also browse additional sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Texas vs. Oklahoma

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers in eligible states can sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on Texas vs. Oklahoma or any other sporting event. Whether that first bet wins or loses, the account still qualifies for the bonus bets.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on Texas to beat Oklahoma that cashes still triggers the same six-part bonus structure. If Oklahoma pulls off the upset and the wager loses instead, customers still receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then four more $25 bonus bets over the following two weeks. This DraftKings promo rewards participation regardless of the final score in Dallas.

Available to new customers only, not existing account holders.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

The first two $25 bonus bets arrive once the qualifying wager settles.

Four additional $25 bonus bets release in pairs every seven days for 14 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it gets issued.

The original stake does not count toward any winnings from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Texas vs. Oklahoma

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings only takes a few minutes before Saturday's rivalry game kicks off. Follow the steps below to lock in the welcome offer.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on Texas vs. Oklahoma or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by four more over the next two weeks.

Bettors who want more detail on the platform can read a full DraftKings review before signing up. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code process stays simple, with no code entry required at any step.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook offers beyond Texas vs. Oklahoma

DraftKings Sportsbook also rolls out regular bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These DraftKings promo codes and boosts typically appear in the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bettors who already used the welcome offer can check that section often for same-game parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other seasonal specials. Checking the app regularly helps customers find new offers tied to upcoming matchups like Texas vs. Oklahoma.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.