DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code gives new customers a path to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football. As of Oct. 25, this DraftKings promo ranks among the top sportsbook promos available for bettors looking to wager on the Chiefs and Seahawks.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes, and no code is required to unlock it. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football matchup or any other available sports betting market.

Say a customer places that qualifying $5 wager on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game. If the bet wins, the customer collects the normal winnings in addition to the bonus bets tied to this promotion. If the bet loses, the customer still receives two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days, totaling $200.

This offer is only available to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 placed on any sports betting market.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer before Chiefs vs. Seahawks kickoff

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo is simple, and customers can complete every step before kickoff of Chiefs vs. Seahawks Sunday Night Football. Follow the steps below to sign up and start betting on this game.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the following three weeks, plus a code for the NBA League Pass trial.

DraftKings consistently ranks among the top platforms bettors trust when searching for a promo code for DraftKings before big games like this one. Read our full DraftKings review for more on the Sportsbook's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Chiefs vs. Seahawks

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing this welcome offer. Checking the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the NFL season helps customers find the latest DraftKings promo codes and specials. These offers change often, so it pays to check before every slate of games, including future matchups involving the Chiefs and Seahawks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.