DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of College Football Week 1, highlighted by the Clemson-LSU showdown in Death Valley. This DraftKings new-user promo is live now, Sept. 4, so check the latest sportsbook promos before placing your first wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Clemson-LSU and Week 1

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer since it unlocks automatically once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer lets new customers select any Week 1 matchup, including the highly anticipated Clemson-LSU game, for their first wager. A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 bet on any market trigger the bonus bets.

Say you back Clemson to beat LSU and the wager wins. DraftKings still issues the promotional bonus bets regardless of outcome, so a winning bet on Clemson-LSU pays your cash winnings plus $200 in bonus bets over the following weeks. If your wager on Clemson-LSU loses instead, you still receive the same $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments.

There is no promo code for DraftKings needed at sign-up, and the bonus bets expire seven days after each release. New customers receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process in the DraftKings app.

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager on any sports market are required.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Week 1 kickoff

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings promo codes and bonus bets before kickoff of Friday's Miami-Stanford opener or Saturday's Clemson-LSU showdown. The process takes just a few minutes to complete on desktop or mobile.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any Week 1 game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days.

Review your bet slip carefully before submitting your first wager on any Week 1 game. For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for Week 1

Existing customers also have chances to boost their Week 1 action beyond this DraftKings promo. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out profit boosts and odds enhancements throughout the college football season. Check the "Promos" tab in the DraftKings app to find current offers before games like Wisconsin-Notre Dame or Louisville-Ole Miss kick off.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.