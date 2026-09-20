DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets before Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football kicks off. As of Sept. 20, this welcome offer remains active for new customers looking to back either side in this AFC showdown. Check out other sportsbook promos before placing your first wager.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Colts vs. Chiefs

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer, so new customers just need to sign up and deposit before Sunday Night Football. Once you make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer pays out through eight $25 bonus bets, released two at a time every seven days for 21 days.

For example, if you place $5 on the Colts to cover the spread and the bet wins, you keep the profit and still receive the $200 in bonus bets on the click-to-claim schedule. If that same $5 wager on the Chiefs comes up short instead, the outcome does not change anything because the bonus bets still get issued once the qualifying wager settles.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate this DraftKings new-user promo.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets get released as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This promo code for DraftKings applies to new customers only, and the qualifying wager must settle before any bonus bets are released. Every DraftKings promo code detail above reflects the current terms tied to this welcome offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings bonus bets for Colts vs. Chiefs

Follow these steps to get started with the DraftKings welcome offer before Sunday Night Football kicks off between the Colts and Chiefs. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to placing your first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Colts vs. Chiefs game or any other market. Collect $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features. The review covers the betting markets, mobile experience and customer support options available to new customers.

Other DraftKings promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings frequently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These DraftKings promo codes rotate often, so it helps to check the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app on a regular basis. A new DraftKings promo tied to a future matchup could appear at any time, so keep an eye on the app for the latest offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.