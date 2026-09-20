DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Commanders vs. Cowboys

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Commanders vs. Cowboys on Sept. 20. Deposit just $5 and place a qualifying wager on this NFC East showdown to claim $200 in bonus bets . Explore more sportsbook promos before betting on the Commanders and Cowboys.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, making sign up simple for new customers ahead of Commanders vs. Cowboys. Once you create an account, the offer applies automatically after you deposit and wager. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards both winning and losing wagers with bonus bets.

Here's how it works. Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market for Commanders vs. Cowboys or another NFL matchup. DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

For example, if you bet $5 on Dallas covering the spread against Washington and the wager wins, you keep the winnings and you're still eligible for the $200 in bonus bets. If that same $5 wager on the Commanders vs. Cowboys game loses, DraftKings still issues the $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments.

The bonus bets arrive as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake from your initial wager is not included in any winnings generated by the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo applies only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings bonus ahead of Commanders vs. Cowboys

Ready to grab this DraftKings promo before the Commanders and Cowboys kick off? Follow the steps below to sign up and place your first wager in minutes.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Commanders vs. Cowboys or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Check out our full DraftKings review for a closer look at the app's features before you sign up. It breaks down the odds boosts, banking options and more available on the platform.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Commanders vs. Cowboys week

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers signing up with a promo code for DraftKings. Longtime bettors can find these updated DraftKings promo codes and specials by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the NFL season.

These offers change often, so it's worth checking back before every kickoff, including Commanders vs. Cowboys. Keep an eye on the app for fresh ways to boost your NFL wagers all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.