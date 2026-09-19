DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Florida State vs. Alabama

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Florida State vs. Alabama. Simply place a $5 wager on Saturday's matchup, and DraftKings will reward you whether it wins or loses. This offer is live through Sept. 19, so browse more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer applies to Florida State vs. Alabama

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any market tied to the Florida State vs. Alabama game or any other sporting event on the board.

Once you place your first wager of $5 or more, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets no matter the result. For example, a $5 bet on Alabama to cover the spread that wins still triggers the same $200 reward, and a $5 bet on Florida State that comes up short also unlocks the full bonus.

The bonus arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, split into two $25 bonus bets released every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued, so plan to use them quickly once they land in your account.

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager are required.

The original stake is not returned as part of any bonus bet winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer applies to new customers only.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings offer before Florida State takes on Alabama

This DraftKings new-user promo takes only a few minutes to activate before the Florida State vs. Alabama game kicks off. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on Florida State vs. Alabama or any other available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days.

For a closer look at features, markets, and payout speed, check out this DraftKings review before signing up.

Additional DraftKings promos beyond the Florida State vs. Alabama game

DraftKings does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer. The app regularly rolls out odds boosts and specials tied to college football, including matchups like Florida State vs. Alabama, and these can be found in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Existing customers who already used a promo code for DraftKings on a previous sign-up can still take advantage of these ongoing deals. Checking back often for new DraftKings promo codes and seasonal boosts is a simple way to get more value throughout the college football schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.