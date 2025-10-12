SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

Brian Giuffra

Unlock the DraftKings promo code bonus for Lions vs. Chiefs. Bet $5, win your first wager, and get $200 in bonus bets for Sunday Night Football.
The DraftKings promo code offer brings new users a chance to boost their Lions vs. Chiefs action on Sunday Night Football. No code is needed, just deposit $5 and place a $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. Claim one of the best sportsbook promos now for your shot at $200 in bonus bets.

How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Lions vs. Chiefs

Sign up as a new user, deposit at least $5, and select your bonus token before betting. Place a $5+ wager on any Lions vs. Chiefs market at odds of -500 or longer. If your first bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits, to use on any market.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • Your qualifying bet must be $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer.
  • No DraftKings promo code is required.
  • Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being issued.
  • Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
  • You must wager bonus funds at least once before withdrawing.
  • All bonus benefits are contingent on winning your qualifying bet.

Because the bonus is only awarded if your first bet wins, it is crucial to select a wager with favorable odds and a strong chance of success. Consider betting on a market with odds as close to -500 as you can find to maximize your eligibility for the bonus.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to use the DraftKings promo code offer for Lions vs. Chiefs

Follow these five steps to access your DraftKings welcome offer for the Lions vs. Chiefs matchup on Sunday Night Football.

  1. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Deposit at least $5 into your account.
  3. Select the welcome bonus token before placing your first bet, and failing to select the bonus token before betting will make you ineligible for the offer.
  4. Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any Lions vs. Chiefs market at odds of -500 or longer.
  5. Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits.
  6. Access your bonus bets in your account and use them within seven days of issuance.
  7. Fulfill the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.

For more details on the platform and user experience, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users

Check the promotions tab regularly to stay updated on the latest offers for both new and returning customers.

  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.

Compare Lions vs. Chiefs sports betting offers

You can claim the offers below to get thousands more in bonus bets.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

