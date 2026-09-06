DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Louisville vs. Mississippi

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets ahead of Louisville vs. Mississippi. This DraftKings new-user promo is live now through Sept. 6, and it pairs well with other sportsbook promos for the weekend slate.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Louisville vs. Mississippi

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, and it applies automatically once new customers meet the requirements. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup or any other market on the board.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. This DraftKings promo pays out the total as eight separate $25 bonus bets, released in pairs every seven days over a three week span through a click to claim process.

Deposit and wager at least $5 to qualify for the promo.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 credits every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings earned from bonus bet wagers.

For example, a $5 wager on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Louisville that cashes still triggers the $200 bonus bet rollout, on top of any cash winnings from that original bet. If that same $5 wager on the Rebels or Cardinals does not cash, customers still receive the full $200 in bonus bets across the following three weeks.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings offer before Louisville vs. Mississippi kicks off

Follow these steps to sign up and place a first wager on the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Navigate to the college football section and select the Louisville vs. Mississippi game. Place a first wager of at least $5 on any available market for the matchup. Receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits over three weeks, after the wager settles.

For a closer look at how this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer stacks up against other operators, read our full DraftKings review before kickoff. The review breaks down the app's features, banking options, and other benefits for new customers well beyond this weekend's slate.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers watching Louisville vs. Mississippi

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh boosts and bonuses for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing a promo code for DraftKings. Longtime bettors can check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings app throughout the weekend for offers tied to Louisville vs. Mississippi and other college football games.

These recurring DraftKings promo codes often include odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus bet giveaways tied to specific teams or props. Checking the app regularly helps customers stay on top of the latest offer before placing a wager on this weekend's slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.