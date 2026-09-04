DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs. Stanford

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Miami vs. Stanford this Friday. Sign up before Sept. 4 activities kick off and place a qualifying wager to unlock this DraftKings new-user promo. It ranks among the top sportsbook promos available for college football fans this week.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Miami vs. Stanford

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. Once you create an account and meet the qualifying deposit and wager requirements, the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code applies automatically to your account.

To get started, make an initial deposit of at least $5, then place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Miami vs. Stanford. For example, if you back Stanford to keep the game within the spread and that bet does not win, DraftKings still issues $200 in bonus bets. If your wager on Miami covers the spread instead, you keep the cash winnings from that bet in addition to receiving the bonus bets.

The $200 arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, with two released every seven days over a 21-day period through a click-to-claim process. Here are the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings to keep in mind.

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager are required to trigger the offer.

The outcome of the first wager does not affect the bonus, win or lose.

Bonus bets release in $25 increments, two every seven days, for 21 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it gets issued.

Stakes are not returned with any winnings earned from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the $200 DraftKings offer before Miami vs. Stanford

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a qualifying wager on Miami vs. Stanford.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our links on this page. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Miami vs. Stanford or another available market. Collect $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at features, deposit methods, and betting markets, check out this DraftKings review before signing up.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos to use during Miami vs. Stanford week

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers often include boosted payouts, parlay insurance-free specials, and other seasonal promotions tied to marquee matchups like Miami vs. Stanford.

Existing customers can find the latest DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the "Promos" section. New offers appear frequently, so it helps to check back before placing wagers on upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.