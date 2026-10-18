DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6 Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of NFL Week 6 Sunday action, including Chargers-Chiefs. This welcome offer remains active as of Oct. 18 for customers backing any Week 6 Sunday game. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 6 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers in eligible states sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to NFL Week 6 Sunday, including Steelers-Buccaneers or Chargers-Chiefs.

Whether that first wager wins or loses, the offer still unlocks bonus bets. A $5 wager on the Chargers-Chiefs game that wins pays out normally and still triggers the bonus bet rewards, while a $5 wager that loses still qualifies for the same bonus bet payout.

Bettors often search for DraftKings promo codes before kickoff, but there is no promo code for DraftKings needed to claim this particular welcome offer. The terms below outline exactly how the bonus bets and NBA League Pass trial get delivered.

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The total value reaches $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This promotion, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Chargers-Chiefs and more

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes only a few minutes before the Week 6 Sunday games kick off. Follow these steps to activate the offer and start wagering on games like Bills-Raiders or Cowboys-Packers.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 6 Sunday market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the three-month NBA League Pass trial code included with the offer.

For a closer look at the platform, read this DraftKings review before placing a first wager. It covers additional features worth knowing before the Week 6 Sunday slate begins.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Week 6 Sunday

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out, since the Sportsbook regularly rolls out profit boosts, odds boosts, and parlay specials for ongoing NFL action. These offers often connect to marquee matchups like Ravens-Browns or Jets-Patriots.

Customers can find current offers by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts frequently appear ahead of each week's kickoff windows throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.