DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer brings new customers a strong welcome bonus ahead of NFL Week 7 Sunday action. New customers can get $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass trial before betting on games like Bengals-Ravens and Chiefs-Seahawks. Check out more sportsbook promos available this Oct. 25.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 7 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 7 Sunday matchup, such as Bengals-Ravens or Packers-Lions. Win or lose, that first wager unlocks the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo.

Say a customer places $5 on the Bengals-Ravens total and the bet loses. DraftKings still issues two $25 bonus bets instantly, with two more $25 bonus bets arriving every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. If that same $5 wager on the early game wins instead, the customer keeps the cash winnings and still receives the full $200 in bonus bets tied to this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo. Review each point before placing a bet on NFL Week 7 Sunday.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market, including games like Chiefs-Seahawks.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The stake from the original wager is not included in any bonus bet winnings.

This promo code for DraftKings, which includes a three-month NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before NFL Week 7 Sunday kickoff

Follow these steps to sign up and place a bet on NFL Week 7 Sunday matchups like Chiefs-Seahawks. The process takes only a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 7 Sunday game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

For a closer look at the platform, read this DraftKings review before kickoff. It covers the app's features, betting markets and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings promo codes for NFL Week 7 Sunday bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These promotions often target marquee games like Packers-Lions or Chiefs-Seahawks on NFL Week 7 Sunday. Customers can find additional DraftKings promo codes inside the app's "Promos" tab.

New offers appear often, so existing customers should check back regularly for fresh boosts tied to the biggest games of the week. Reviewing the Promos tab before kickoff is a good habit for anyone betting on NFL Week 7 Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.