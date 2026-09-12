DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Ohio State vs. Texas

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Week 2 college football slate topped by No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas. This offer is active on Sept. 12, and no code is required. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Ohio State vs. Texas

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no promo code entry, since the bonus applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. New customers need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including a moneyline bet on Ohio State at Texas. DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses.

If you place $5 on Ohio State to beat Texas and the Buckeyes win, you keep any profit from that wager and still receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Texas wins instead and your bet loses, DraftKings still awards the $200 in bonus bets across the promotional period. Either way, the bonus arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, distributed two at a time every seven days over 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

Customers must claim each set of bonus bets through the click-to-claim process.

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer.

This DraftKings promo remains active throughout the early weeks of the college football season, giving new customers a chance to claim bonus bets ahead of games like Ohio State at Texas. Bettors looking for a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code or a promo code for DraftKings should know that this welcome offer applies automatically at sign up. Anyone searching for the latest DraftKings promo codes can rely on this straightforward DraftKings new-user promo.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer before Ohio State at Texas

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager ahead of the Week 2 showdown between Ohio State and Texas.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, such as Ohio State at Texas. Receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the platform before the Week 2 slate kicks off.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for Week 2 college football

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find these offers by checking the Promos section directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts often appear ahead of major matchups like Ohio State at Texas, so it's worth checking back throughout Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.