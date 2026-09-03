DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Week 1 college football. Sign up before Colorado visits Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 3, and turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets . Check out other sportsbook promos before the opening kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 1 college football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, since it applies automatically once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements. New customers can lock in the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing at least $5 and placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 1 college football matchup, including Colorado at Georgia Tech. DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses.

If a wager on Colorado covering the spread against Georgia Tech wins, the bettor keeps those winnings plus the bonus bets arrive on schedule. If the bet loses, DraftKings still issues the full $200, split into eight $25 increments delivered every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. This structure makes the DraftKings new-user promo useful no matter how the opening game unfolds.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to activate the promo code for DraftKings and start betting on Week 1 college football matchups like Colorado at Georgia Tech.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 1 college football game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 increments over 21 days.

Read the full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings frequently rolls out new DraftKings promo codes and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find these offers by checking the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts and bonuses appear often, especially during high-profile weekends like Week 1 college football.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.