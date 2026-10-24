DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 8 College Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This week's DraftKings promo code offer lines up with a loaded Week 8 college football slate, including Indiana at Michigan and Ole Miss at Texas. As of Oct. 24, new customers can lock in $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager. Check out other sportsbook promos before the first kickoff of the day.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for Week 8 college football

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer, and the process stays simple for new customers who want action on games like Texas A&M at Alabama or Houston at Utah. Just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 8 matchup. That single wager sets the entire bonus structure in motion.

Make a minimum $5 deposit after signing up.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Week 8 college football.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your first wager settles, win or lose.

Collect two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Use bonus bets within seven days of issuance, since they expire after that window.

Access three months of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings new-user promo.

Claim the offer before it expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your opening $5 wager on Ole Miss covering the spread against Texas. If that bet wins, you keep the cash payout plus the $25 bonus bets that arrive regardless of outcome. If the wager loses, the structure behind these DraftKings promo codes still issues your first two $25 bonus bets, so the outcome does not block the rest of the welcome offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Week 8

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes. You can finish the whole process before any of Saturday's marquee games, such as Houston facing Utah, get underway.

Click a link on this page to open a new DraftKings account. Enter your basic information to finish sign-up. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any Week 8 college football game, such as Indiana at Michigan. Collect your bonus bets and NBA League Pass access once the offer triggers.

Our team breaks down deposit methods, mobile app features and more in a full walkthrough. For a closer look before you sign up, read our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings bonuses beyond the Week 8 welcome offer

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. You can find these updated offers by opening the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking back often helps you spot new boosts tied to games like BYU at UCF or USC at Wisconsin.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.