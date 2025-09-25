SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for Thursday Night Football

Brian Giuffra

Bet on Thursday Night Football with the DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount for Cardinals vs. Seahawks.
Thursday Night Football brings a key NFC West matchup as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks. New users can access the DraftKings promo code offer automatically, with no code required, and get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Explore more sportsbook promos or claim your $200 bonus bets now for this primetime matchup.

How the DraftKings promo code welcome offer works for Thursday Night Football

The DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football is simple and automatic. Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on any Thursday Night Football market. Instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits, plus a $200 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, making the final price just $176 for the full season.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • Bonus bets are distributed as eight $25 credits.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.
  • Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.
  • NFL Sunday Ticket discount is $200, bringing the price to $176.
  • NFL Sunday Ticket requires a Google/YouTube account for redemption.
  • NFL Sunday Ticket automatically renews at full price for the 2026 season unless canceled.
  • You must wager your deposit (1x) before withdrawing any funds.

For your qualifying $5 bet, consider choosing plus-money odds on Thursday Night Football. Since you receive the $200 in bonus bets instantly, you maximize potential returns without any additional requirements, making plus-money markets a strategic choice.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Thursday Night Football

  1. Register: Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Add funds: Make a deposit of $5 or more using your preferred payment method.
  3. Make a wager: Place a qualifying $5 bet on any Thursday Night Football market.
  4. Receive your bonus: Instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets and a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket, redeemable via YouTube or YouTube TV.
  5. Withdraw winnings: Wager your deposit amount at least once before requesting a withdrawal.

For a complete breakdown of the platform and its features, see our full DraftKings review.

Other DraftKings promo offers for existing customers

The DraftKings welcome offer is just the start, with ongoing promotions available for returning customers. Existing users can access profit boosts, parlay insurance, and exclusive Thursday Night Football odds specials throughout the NFL season.

  • NFL Week 4 Ghost Leg Parlay Bet & Get: Make a qualifying SGP on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game to receive a Ghost Leg parlay token, which makes your parlay win even if one leg doesn’t hit.
  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
  • Seahawks vs. Cardinals 33% SGP Boost: Make a same-game parlay on the game tonight, and you’ll receive a 33% profit boost.

Compare Thursday Night Football promos

You can get even more out of this NFL season by claiming offers from other top sportsbooks like DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

