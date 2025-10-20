DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win for Monday Night Football + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
The latest DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football lets new users deposit $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins and claim a three-month NBA League Pass subscription. As the Lions look to rebound against the Buccaneers, explore more betting opportunities and exclusive sportsbook promos. Take advantage of this dual bonus by claiming the $300 bonus bets + NBA League Pass welcome package for this marquee matchup.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football gives new users a chance to receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, plus a complimentary three-month NBA League Pass subscription. Register, deposit at least $5, select your bonus token, and place a $5 qualifying bet on the Lions vs. Buccaneers or any eligible market. If your first bet wins, you get 12 $25 bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome, you also receive the NBA League Pass subscription as part of the welcome package.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select the bonus token before placing your qualifying wager to be eligible for the offer. The bonus token expires Nov. 23, 2025. Failing to select the bonus token before betting makes you ineligible for both the $300 bonus bets and NBA League Pass subscription.
- Qualifying bet must be $5 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- The 12 $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- There is a 1x wagering requirement before any withdrawal.
- NBA League Pass subscription is complimentary for three months, auto-renews monthly at the current subscription price, can be canceled at any time, and must be redeemed by Dec. 19, 2025. Terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements apply.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
With bonus bets now dependent on your first wager winning, your bet selection is more important than ever. Focusing on favorable odds and markets can help you maximize your chance at the $300 bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win, plus NBA League Pass from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus plus NBA League Pass for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer and NBA League Pass for Monday Night Football:
- Register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet. If you do not select the bonus token, you will not be eligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on Monday Night Football or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your first bet wins, you will receive twelve $25 bonus bets (totaling $300).
- Access your bonus bets in your account once credited if your first bet wins.
- Redeem your three-month NBA League Pass subscription through the instructions provided by DraftKings, regardless of your first bet outcome.
- Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any cash winnings.
For more on DraftKings features, promotions, and user experience, see our full DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for Monday Night Football bettors. Existing users can find ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
Compare promos for Monday Night Football
Explore more great offers from the betting sites below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.