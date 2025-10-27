DraftKings Promo Code Monday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer plus three months of NBA League Pass for Monday Night Football on Oct. 27. The Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial Week 8 matchup between teams heading in opposite directions. This is one of the best sportsbook promos for this primetime showdown, thanks to its sheer value.
DraftKings Promo Code Details for Monday Night Football
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. If your wager on the Commanders vs. Chiefs game wins, DraftKings instantly awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
The promotion includes these key terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Winning bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, and the stake is not included in any winnings.
- All users receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Commanders upset Kansas City and your bet loses, you still get the NBA League Pass subscription, but no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes with these simple steps:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional links in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on the Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football game or any other sports market.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets that must be used within seven days.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe regardless of your bet outcome.
Additional DraftKings offers for all users
DraftKings regularly offers promotional bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season.
- NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Bet on any TD scorer to receive a profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Make an NFL parlay, SGP, or SGPx to get a boost on your potential winnings.
- King of the End Zone: Share a prize of $2 million if your player scores the longest touchdown on Monday Night Football.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
