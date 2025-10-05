DraftKings Promo Code NFL Week 5: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win
NFL Week 5 marks the first set of byes, but excitement remains with 14 games on the schedule. No DraftKings promo code is required when you bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. You won’t find many sportsbook promos that are as easy to claim as this one.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for NFL Week 5
The DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 5 provides new users with $200 in bonus bets, but only when their first $5 wager wins. Register for an account, deposit at least $5, select the required bonus token, and place a $5 bet on any NFL Week 5 market. If your first bet wins, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. All bonus benefits depend on the outcome of your first wager.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first $5 bet wins.
- You must use your welcome bonus token on your qualifying wager to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus winnings at least once before withdrawal.
- If your first bet loses, you will not receive any bonus bets.
Because bonus bets are only unlocked if your first wager wins, carefully consider your NFL Week 5 selections. This offer has a minimum odds requirement of -500, so get as close to that as you can.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for NFL Week 5
Follow these simple steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for NFL Week 5:
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Select the bonus token before placing your qualifying bet. Failure to select the token will make you ineligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 bet on any NFL Week 5 market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets.
- Access your bonus bets in your account and use them within seven days.
- Wager bonus winnings at least once before making a withdrawal.
For a detailed look at the platform, visit our DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for NFL fans. Existing users can access ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
- Ghost Leg Parlay: If you made a qualifying bet on Thursday Night Football, you would have unlocked a Ghost Leg Parlay Token to use for a game today. This token makes your parlay a winner even if one leg doesn’t hit.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare betting promos for NFL Week 5
You can claim even more offers from operators like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel. Check them out below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
