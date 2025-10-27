DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs if You Win
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this exclusive offer for Monday Night Football. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass for the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup on Oct. 27. This promotion joins other compelling sportsbook promos available for the primetime showdown.
DraftKings promo code details for Commanders vs. Chiefs betting
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no promotional code to activate. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market. If the wager wins, DraftKings will instantly credit 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus value.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
You must win your bet to receive the $300 in bonus bets, so make sure you pick a wager that you’re very confident in.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this DraftKings promo code is straightforward and requires no code. Follow these steps to secure your bonus for the Commanders vs. Chiefs game:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Commanders vs. Chiefs market.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, plus your original winnings.
- Receive your NBA League Pass code regardless of bet outcome and redeem by the December deadline.
New users can learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings offers for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with additional bonuses and promotional opportunities beyond this new-user offer. These DraftKings promo codes and offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events.
- NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Bet on any TD scorer to receive a profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Make an NFL parlay, SGP, or SGPx to get a boost on your potential winnings.
- King of the End Zone: Share a prize of $2 million if your player scores the longest touchdown on Monday Night Football.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare promos for Commanders vs. Chiefs
See how this DraftKings offer compares to other leading sportsbook sign-up bonuses below, and claim any that seem like a fit for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.