DraftKings Promo Code Offer for 49ers vs Eagles Sunday Playoff Showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 12, in what promises to be an electrifying wild-card playoff matchup. New users can capitalize on this NFC showdown with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code at all. Simply bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins, making this one of the most valuable sportsbook promos available for Sunday's playoff action.
DraftKings promo code offer details for 49ers vs Eagles
This generous welcome offer allows new customers to turn a small wager into substantial bonus betting credits without needing any DraftKings promo code. The promotion works by requiring a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet on any sports market, including the 49ers vs Eagles playoff game. If your initial $5 wager wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve $25 bonus bet tokens.
Key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo include the following important details:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly upon a winning bet or within 72 hours due to technical processing.
- You keep your original winnings from the $5 bet in addition to receiving the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and the stake amount is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread against the 49ers and Philadelphia wins, you would receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus betting credits. However, if the Eagles fail to cover, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Sunday's playoff game
Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and can be completed in just a few simple steps. New users can have their account ready and first bet placed well before the 49ers and Eagles kick off on Sunday.
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the 49ers vs Eagles game.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your original winnings while using your $300 in bonus bets before making additional withdrawals.
Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are required to access this welcome offer. For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. These additional promotions can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-specific offers that enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs. Current users can find these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are frequently updated to coincide with major sporting events and games.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.