DraftKings Promo Code Offer for CFP National Championship: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion provides excellent value for Miami vs Indiana. DraftKings continues to offer competitive sportsbook promos for major sporting events.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for CFP National Championship betting

This DraftKings new-user promo requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:

Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties, plus you keep your winnings from the $5 bet.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus, which expires seven days from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to win the CFP National Championship at +150 odds and they defeat Indiana, you would receive your $7.50 in winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Miami loses, you would only lose your original $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Miami vs Indiana

Follow these simple steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings and bet on the CFP National Championship:

Register: Tap the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook. Enter your personal information, confirm your identity, and you'll be ready to get started. Make your first deposit: As a new customer, make a minimum $5 deposit via your preferred payment method. Popular deposit options include PayPal, debit card, and e-wallet. Place a $5 bet: Line up your first $5 wager on any sports market. If you win, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. Withdraw winnings: If your $5 settles as a win, you can withdraw the winnings earned from your wager. However, you must use your $300 in bonus bets before withdrawing. After betting the $300, you may withdraw all winnings, but not the bonus bet amount.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotions section with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event offers. Current users can access these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application or desktop platform.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.