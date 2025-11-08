DraftKings promo code offer for Texas A&M vs Missouri: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the Nov. 8 showdown between No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 22 Missouri. New users can secure $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass by placing a winning $5 wager on this SEC clash. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and explore other sportsbook promos available today.
DraftKings promo code details for Texas A&M vs Missouri betting
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no promotional code whatsoever. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 wager on any sports market, including the Texas A&M vs Missouri game. If your qualifying bet wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve $25 bonus bet tokens.
The DraftKings new-user promo includes several important terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager.
- Winning your $5 bet triggers the $300 bonus bet reward within 72 hours, plus you keep your original winnings.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, and the stake amount is not included in any winnings.
- All new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on Texas A&M to cover the 6.5-point spread and they win by seven or more points, you would receive your $5 stake back plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. Even if Texas A&M fails to cover or loses outright, you still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Texas A&M vs Missouri
Claiming this DraftKings promo code is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus before the Texas A&M vs Missouri kickoff:
- Click the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Texas A&M vs. Missouri.
- If your bet wins, collect your $300 in bonus bets and use them within seven days.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code within the specified timeframe to enjoy three months of basketball coverage.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to its existing customers through various promotional opportunities, extending beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help enhance your betting experience throughout the college football season and beyond.
- Games of the Week 30% Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost for BYU vs. Texas Tech and/or Texas A&M vs. Missouri!
- College Football 15% Parlay Boost: Build a parlay, SGP, or SGPx with at least three legs and get a 15% profit boost.
Claim more welcome offers for Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Check out the offers below from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel to get even more bonuses from top sportsbooks.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.