DraftKings Promo Code Offer for UFC 321: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this excellent welcome offer ahead of UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Tom Aspinall makes his first undisputed heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane after Jon Jones vacated the belt instead of unifying it. New users can claim $300 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass by placing a $5 wager. It’s one of the best sportsbook promos available today.
DraftKings promo code details for UFC 321 betting
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code to activate the welcome bonus. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market. If your UFC 321 wager wins, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus value.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- Win or lose, all new users receive a unique code for three free months of NBA League Pass.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 per month, but can be canceled at any time.
- League Pass code must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on Tom Aspinall to retain his heavyweight title and he wins, you'll receive your original $5 plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If Aspinall loses, you'll lose only your $5 stake and still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. The DraftKings new-user promo provides excellent value regardless of your UFC 321 betting outcome.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for UFC 321
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus ahead of Saturday's heavyweight title fight:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any UFC 321 market.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any winnings earned.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more information about this industry-leading platform.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user promotion. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special UFC 321 promotions by checking the 'Promos' section on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, so check back regularly for the latest opportunities to enhance your betting experience.
More UFC 321 welcome bonuses
Check out more offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.