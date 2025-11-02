DraftKings promo code offers $300 bonus for Seahawks vs. Commanders
New DraftKings customers can claim a valuable welcome offer for Sunday's Seahawks vs. Commanders SNF matchup on Nov. 2. No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this $300 bonus bet offer plus 3 months of NBA League Pass. This promotion allows new users to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on an intriguing NFC matchup.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Sunday's game
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code to activate for new customers. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Seahawks vs. Commanders game. If your bet wins, DraftKings provides $300 in bonus bets delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a $5 qualifying bet are required.
- Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- NBA League Pass code provided regardless of bet outcome.
- League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly unless canceled.
For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to cover the spread against Washington and win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the NBA League Pass subscription but no bonus bets. This game could have big NFC playoff implications as Seattle enters this matchup having won five of their last six games, while Washington has struggled recently with three consecutive losses.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires following these simple steps:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using PayPal, a debit card, or another accepted payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Seahawks vs. Commanders.
- If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.
- Receive an NBA League Pass code regardless of bet outcome and redeem by Dec. 19, 2025.
New customers can learn more about platform features by reading our complete DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently offers ongoing promotions to existing customers, in addition to this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets
- NFL Halloween Mystery Reward: Get one of a ghost leg parlay, a 30% profit boost, or a 50% live boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
