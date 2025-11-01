DraftKings Promo Code Penn State-Ohio State: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
New DraftKings users can claim a valuable welcome offer for Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State matchup without needing a DraftKings promo code. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is available for Nov. 1 when the top-ranked Buckeyes host the struggling Nittany Lions at noon. DraftKings is offering one of the best sportsbook promos available, giving new customers the chance to turn a small wager into substantial bonus betting credits.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Penn State vs. Ohio State
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's Big Ten showdown. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Penn State vs. Ohio State game. If your initial wager wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets.
The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Win or lose, new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 per month but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Penn State and the Buckeyes win, you would receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If Penn State covers the spread and your bet loses, you would only receive the NBA League Pass subscription without the bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo code
Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer requires no special code and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before Saturday's Penn State vs. Ohio State kickoff:
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by clicking the links in this article.
- Complete the verification process by providing the required personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market.
- If your wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
- Claim your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special game-day promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlay insurance for major college football matchups, such as Penn State vs. Ohio State.
- Games of the Week: You can get a profit boost when betting on Oklahoma vs. Tennessee and/or USC vs. Nebraska.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.