DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Panthers

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a shot at $150 in bonus bets tied to Lions vs. Panthers. This welcome offer is live as of Oct. 5, so bettors should browse these sportsbook promos before Sunday night's kickoff in Charlotte.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Lions vs. Panthers

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this bonus. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on the Lions vs. Panthers matchup to get the process started.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. For example, a $5 bet on the Lions moneyline that misses still returns $50 in bonus bets. A winning $5 bet on the Panthers delivers that same $50 in bonus bets plus any cash winnings from the original stake.

DraftKings then sends two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days, bringing the total bonus to $150. Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which works as a promo code for DraftKings even though no actual code gets entered.

Available to new customers in eligible states only.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Bonus bets arrive in six separate $25 increments.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they get issued.

The original stake does not count toward any bonus bet winnings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code for Lions vs. Panthers

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings offer before kickoff. The whole process takes just a few minutes from sign up to your first bonus bet.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Find the Lions vs. Panthers matchup and place a $5 wager. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at deposit methods, payout speeds, and mobile app features, read our full DraftKings review . It covers everything new customers should know before placing a first wager on Lions vs. Panthers.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond Lions vs. Panthers

Existing customers can find extra value well beyond Sunday night's Lions vs. Panthers matchup. DraftKings regularly rolls out boosted odds, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes for returning bettors throughout the NFL season.

This particular DraftKings new-user promo targets first-time bettors only, but loyal customers get their own set of perks through the app. Simply open the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see the latest offers available that week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.