DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB Wild Card Games

The DraftKings promo code offer delivers $150 in bonus bets for new customers during this MLB Wild Card Games slate. New bettors can wager on Phillies-Braves, Astros-Cubs, Red Sox-Yankees or Padres-Cubs matchups on Wednesday. This welcome offer remains active as of Sept. 30, and bettors can also browse other sportsbook promos .

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB Wild Card Games

New customers can claim this DraftKings promo code offer by depositing at least $5 and placing a wager of the same amount on any market, including the Phillies-Braves game at 2 PM ET. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, and bettors will not need to search for any promo code for DraftKings at signup. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code deal pays out bonus bets whether that first wager wins or loses.

A $5 bet on the Phillies to beat the Braves that wins still triggers the same $150 in bonus bets across six $25 increments. A $5 wager on the Yankees against the Red Sox that loses also qualifies for the full bonus bet total. The outcome of the first bet does not change the payout structure of this DraftKings new-user promo.

Available to new customers only, 21 and older.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the first wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before MLB Wild Card Games

This DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes to claim before the first pitch of Wednesday's games. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, such as Padres-Cubs or Yankees-Red Sox. Receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Bettors who want more details on the platform before signing up can read our full DraftKings review . It breaks down the app's features, banking options and other promo offers in depth.

More DraftKings promo codes for the rest of the MLB Wild Card Games

DraftKings regularly rolls out new DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the MLB playoffs. Bettors can check the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to each Wild Card Games matchup. These deals change often, so checking back before every game can uncover added value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.