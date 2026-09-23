DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 3

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of NFL Week 3, which features Baltimore facing Dallas in Brazil and Buffalo hosting Los Angeles. As of Sept. 23, this welcome offer remains active for bettors looking to check out one of the top sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 3

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers only need to sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market, including one of the many NFL Week 3 games on the schedule.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer pays out in six separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. The terms below outline exactly how the offer works.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit into a new DraftKings account.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as a moneyline bet on the Chargers-Bills game.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive after the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets are issued every seven days for the following 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

For example, a $5 wager placed on the Baltimore-Dallas game in Brazil qualifies for this DraftKings promo whether the bet wins or loses. A winning wager returns the stake plus any profit, while a losing wager still unlocks the first two $25 bonus bets for use on a later NFL Week 3 matchup, such as Kansas City visiting Miami or Philadelphia traveling to Chicago.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo before NFL Week 3

Signing up for this DraftKings new-user promo takes only a few minutes, and the steps below walk through the entire process before the Week 3 slate kicks off on Thursday.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 3 game, such as Cincinnati at Pittsburgh or Arizona at San Francisco. Receive two $25 bonus bets shortly after the wager settles. Collect two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next two weeks.

Bettors who want more detail on the platform before signing up can check out a full DraftKings review for a closer look at the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for NFL Week 3

DraftKings regularly rolls out additional bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These promo code for DraftKings offers change often, so it helps to check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app on a weekly basis.

From same-game parlay boosts to profit boosts tied to marquee matchups like Philadelphia at Chicago, DraftKings promo codes tend to line up with the biggest games on the Week 3 schedule. Reviewing the app before each slate ensures customers do not miss a relevant offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.