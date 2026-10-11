DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 in Bonus Bets for Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New bettors can use the DraftKings promo code to score $150 in bonus bets ahead of Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football. As of Oct. 11, this welcome offer remains one of the top sportsbook promos for new customers looking to wager on NFL action. No code is required to claim this offer.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football

The DraftKings promo code offer does not require any special code entry. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football or any other sports betting market to trigger the offer.

Once the qualifying wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. For example, a $5 bet on the Ravens to beat the Falcons that wins still unlocks the $150 in bonus bets, and the same reward applies if that wager loses instead. Four more $25 bonus bets follow over the next two weeks, delivered in pairs every seven days.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Review each point carefully before placing the qualifying wager.

New customers only, must be 21 or older and physically located in an eligible state.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Ravens vs. Falcons Sunday Night Football.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Four additional $25 bonus bets release in pairs every seven days over a 14 day period.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated by the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Ravens vs. Falcons kicks off

Follow these steps to lock in the DraftKings new-user promo before Sunday Night Football begins. The process takes just a few minutes from start to finish.

Click a link on this page to open DraftKings Sportsbook registration. Enter the required personal details to create an account. Deposit a minimum of $5 into the new account. Place a $5 wager on Ravens vs. Falcons or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for four more $25 bonus bets over the following two weeks.

For a closer look at the platform, check out this DraftKings review before placing a first wager. It breaks down the app's features, markets, and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings promo codes for returning bettors after Ravens vs. Falcons

DraftKings Sportsbook continues to reward customers well after the Ravens vs. Falcons matchup wraps up. The operator regularly refreshes its promo code for DraftKings offers, mixing in odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay specials for upcoming NFL games.

Existing customers can find these DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tapping the Promos tab. New offers appear often, so checking in before each slate of games helps bettors spot the next DraftKings promo worth claiming.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.