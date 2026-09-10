DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of NFL Week 1 games like Buffalo at Houston and Dallas at New York. As of Sept. 10, this welcome offer remains live for bettors covering the rest of the opening week schedule. Compare other sportsbook promos before claiming $200 in bonus bets .

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 1 betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers just need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including matchups from the NFL Week 1 slate such as Denver at Kansas City or Green Bay at Minnesota.

Once that first wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. A customer who bets $5 on Denver to beat Kansas City and wins still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments. A customer who instead bets $5 on Washington at Philadelphia and loses receives that same $200 in bonus bets, since the promo pays out on a win or a loss.

The bonus bets arrive as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Here are the key terms tied to this DraftKings promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 wager activates the offer.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets across four separate releases.

Each $25 bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

The original stake does not count toward any bonus bet winnings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Sign up for the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before NFL Week 1

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before backing any NFL Week 1 game. Follow these steps to activate the promo and place a qualifying wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on an NFL Week 1 matchup, such as Chicago at Carolina. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets. It covers everything from mobile navigation to the available bet types for NFL Week 1.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers during NFL Week 1

Beyond this DraftKings new-user promo, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh boosts and bonuses for existing customers throughout NFL Week 1 and beyond. Bettors can find these ongoing promo code for DraftKings offers by checking the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These recurring DraftKings promo codes often include odds boosts, profit boosts, and other seasonal specials tied to marquee matchups like Denver at Kansas City. Checking the app regularly helps returning customers find new value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.