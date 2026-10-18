DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Texans vs. Jaguars in London on Sunday. This offer, live through Oct. 18, pairs well with other sportsbook promos for NFL fans betting on this AFC South showdown.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, since new customers simply sign up through the links on this page and the bonus activates automatically. Customers who use this promo code for DraftKings can place a qualifying $5 wager on Texans vs. Jaguars in London and still receive bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Here is how the offer breaks down once a customer places that first wager on this London matchup. Each step below outlines what is needed to unlock the full $200 in bonus bets.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market tied to Texans vs. Jaguars.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles.

Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Spend any bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

Access a three-month trial of NBA League Pass included with this DraftKings promo.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on the Texans that wins still only returns the standard payout on that stake, but it still triggers the full $200 bonus bet rollout since the outcome does not affect eligibility. If that same $5 wager on the Jaguars loses instead, the welcome offer still unlocks the eight $25 bonus bets over the following weeks. This structure means new customers secure value from this DraftKings new-user promo no matter how the AFC South matchup in London ends.

This DraftKings promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET, and the stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings from bonus bet payouts. This DraftKings promo code offer stands as one of the more straightforward welcome bonuses available for NFL bettors this week.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Texans vs. Jaguars in London

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before kickoff of Texans vs. Jaguars in London. Follow the numbered steps below to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus and get ready to wager on this AFC South matchup.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using one of the links on this page. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Texans vs. Jaguars in London or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager is placed. Return every seven days for 21 days to click and claim two additional $25 bonus bets each time. Access the included three-month NBA League Pass trial through the code provided after signup.

Customers who want more detail on the platform before signing up can read our full DraftKings review for a closer look at the app and its features. The review covers everything from live betting options to payout speeds for NFL markets like Texans vs. Jaguars.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for Texans vs. Jaguars bettors

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out, since the Sportsbook app regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses tied to NFL action like Texans vs. Jaguars in London. These offers change often, so checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app is the best way to find the latest DraftKings promo codes. Odds boosts and profit boosts frequently appear for marquee matchups throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.