DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 in Bonus Bets for World Series Game 1, College Football, NBA

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager, timed for World Series Game 1 on Oct. 23. Bet on the Rays-Brewers series, NBA action or Week 8 college football with your $200 in bonus bets . Compare more sportsbook promos before you sign up.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for World Series Game 1

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry, so new customers simply sign up, deposit and place a wager. I confirmed this DraftKings promo pays out regardless of whether your opening bet wins or loses. Place at least $5 on any market, including the Rays-Brewers opener, Knicks-Celtics or Duke-Virginia, and the bonus bets follow automatically.

Here is how the structure of this DraftKings new-user promo breaks down.

New customers must sign up in an eligible state and deposit at least $5.

Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market, such as Rays-Brewers Game 1.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the wager is placed.

Two additional $25 bonus bets unlock every seven days for three weeks through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

A code for three months of NBA League Pass access is included with this welcome offer.

This promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you back the Brewers moneyline for Game 1 and that wager wins. You collect the cash payout, and the $200 in bonus bets still arrive on their usual schedule. If the Rays win instead and that first bet loses, the welcome offer still pays out because DraftKings issues the bonus bets either way.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before World Series Game 1

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before first pitch of Game 1. No promo code for DraftKings is necessary during sign up.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Rays-Brewers, Knicks-Celtics or another game on the Oct. 23 slate. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for three weeks. Claim your NBA League Pass access code inside the promo.

For a deeper look at the platform before you commit, read our full DraftKings review .

Ongoing DraftKings promo codes for the World Series and beyond

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the baseball and basketball calendars. These DraftKings promo codes often tie into marquee matchups like the World Series or a loaded Friday NBA slate.

Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to Rays-Brewers, the NBA schedule or Week 8 college football. These promotions change often, so it's worth checking back before every first pitch or tip-off.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.