DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Claim $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 NFL

I confirmed the DraftKings promo code offer is live for Week 1 NFL action, including the championship rematch between Seattle and New England. New customers can claim $200 in bonus bets after placing a simple $5 wager, and this DraftKings promo remains active as of Sept. 8. Bettors can also browse additional sportsbook promos before the season kicks off.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Seahawks vs. Patriots

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Seattle versus New England opener. Once that first wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result.

Say you place your first $5 wager on the Seattle versus New England opener. If that wager wins, you keep the cash payout and DraftKings still issues the $200 in bonus bets. If the wager loses, DraftKings still delivers the $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments released over three weeks.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required to trigger the promo.

DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer applies to new customers only.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Seattle hosts New England

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before Seattle hosts New England. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to your first qualifying wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Week 1 NFL opener. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform, read our DraftKings review before placing your first wager. It breaks down the app's features, markets, and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes beyond Week 1 NFL

DraftKings continues to roll out fresh promo code for DraftKings offers long after the Week 1 NFL slate wraps up. Existing customers can find odds boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers change often, so it is worth a look before every NFL Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.