DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Claim $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 2 NFL

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Thursday's Week 2 NFL opener between the Lions and Bills. No code is needed as of Sept. 17. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 2 NFL

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this DraftKings new-user promo before the Lions and Bills open Week 2 NFL play on Thursday night. New customers only need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the game. This promo code for DraftKings automatically applies once those steps are completed.

If a first wager on the Lions-Bills game wins, the customer keeps those cash winnings and still receives the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code. If that same wager loses, DraftKings still issues $200 in bonus bets, split into two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. The stake from the original wager does not count toward any winnings generated by the bonus bets themselves.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into a new DraftKings account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Lions-Bills game or any other sports market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

Claim two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through click-to-claim.

Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance before it expires.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to sign up before Lions-Bills kick off Week 2 NFL

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes only a few minutes, and new customers can be ready well before Thursday night's Week 2 NFL opener between the Lions and Bills. Follow the steps below to claim the offer.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Lions-Bills game or another available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, read this DraftKings review before signing up. It breaks down deposit options, payout speed, and other features new customers should know.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos to explore during Week 2 NFL

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts throughout the NFL season, not just for new customers chasing DraftKings promo codes. Existing customers can find these ongoing offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab.

These updated promotions often tie into specific games, including matchups across the Week 2 NFL schedule. Checking the app regularly ensures no offer gets missed before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.