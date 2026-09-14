DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Broncos vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football matchup. This $200 in bonus bets offer is live now through Sept. 14 for anyone ready to back the AFC West rivalry. Check out other sportsbook promos as you get ready for Week 1.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Broncos vs. Chiefs

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer, since the promotion applies automatically at signup. New customers just need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on the Broncos vs. Chiefs game to trigger the bonus. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer treats Monday night's Week 1 finale as your first bet toward the reward.

Say you place $5 on the Chiefs moneyline and the bet wins. You collect your standard cash winnings, and DraftKings still issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If that same $5 wager loses instead, you still receive the bonus bets, since this DraftKings new-user promo pays out on any result.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Customers receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

The $200 arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

Two $25 bonus bets are issued every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings can skip that step entirely, since no entry field appears during registration. This offer stands out among DraftKings promo codes because the payout structure spreads bonus bets across three full weeks.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets before Broncos vs. Chiefs kickoff

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings welcome offer before the Broncos and Chiefs kick off Monday night. Each step takes just a few minutes to complete online or through the app.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our links. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on the Broncos vs. Chiefs game or any available market. Receive $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's betting markets and features. It covers everything from live betting options to payout speed.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Broncos vs. Chiefs

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Customers can check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings app to find offers tied to Chiefs and Broncos games, plus other matchups across the league. This DraftKings promo code offer works alongside those ongoing boosts, so new customers can start exploring extra value right away.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.