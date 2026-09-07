DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 1

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live for NFL Week 1, from the Patriots-Seahawks opener to Monday's Broncos-Chiefs finale. New customers can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets for the Week 1 slate. As of Sept. 7, this ranks among the best sportsbook promos for the new season.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 1

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer, since this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically once new customers meet the deposit and wagering requirements. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to NFL Week 1, including the Patriots-Seahawks opener. DraftKings then issues $200 in bonus bets no matter the result of that first wager.

For example, a $5 bet on the Wednesday opener between the Patriots and Seahawks that wins still triggers the same $200 in bonus bets as a wager that loses. Bettors will not receive extra bonus funds for winning, since the offer is not tied to the outcome of the qualifying wager. DraftKings instead pays out the bonus bets across a set schedule rather than all at once.

Bettors get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after DraftKings issues them.

This DraftKings new-user promo requires only a $5 deposit and a $5 wager to activate.

Bettors should track each $25 bonus bet's expiration date closely, since unused bonus bets disappear after seven days. This promo code for DraftKings works for new customers only, and each customer may claim the offer once. Anyone searching for DraftKings promo codes this week will find this $200 offer as the current welcome promotion.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings offer before the Patriots-Seahawks kickoff

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer takes only a few minutes and can be completed on a phone or computer before NFL Week 1 begins. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bettors who want more details on the platform's features before signing up can read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos to use during NFL Week 1

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season, including offers tied to games like Packers-Vikings and Cowboys-Giants. Existing customers can find these updated promotions by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts and bonus bet opportunities typically appear each week, giving customers more ways to get involved beyond the new-customer welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.