DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Ole Miss vs. Texas

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to back Ole Miss vs. Texas on Saturday while unlocking $200 in bonus bets plus NBA League Pass access. This DraftKings promo is live through Oct. 24, and bettors can also browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff in Austin.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Ole Miss vs. Texas

New customers do not need a DraftKings promo code to unlock this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of Saturday's matchup between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the game. Whether that first wager wins or loses, the DraftKings new-user promo still delivers bonus bets.

Consider a customer who places $5 on Texas to cover the spread against Ole Miss. If that wager loses, DraftKings still issues two $25 bonus bets right away, plus additional bonus bets delivered every seven days for three weeks. If the wager wins instead, the customer keeps the cash payout on top of the same bonus bet rewards.

Here are the main terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 wager on any sports market, including Ole Miss vs. Texas.

Issues two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days, totaling $200.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

Includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Ole Miss vs. Texas

Follow these steps to activate the promo code for DraftKings before Saturday's SEC showdown between Ole Miss and Texas kicks off.

Click the registration link and sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter basic personal details to verify identity and location. Deposit at least $5 using an available payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for Ole Miss vs. Texas or another available game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the following three weeks.

Check out our full DraftKings review for more on the app's features and betting markets.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh DraftKings promo codes, odds boosts, and parlay specials for bettors who already have an account. These offers change often and can apply to college football, the NBA, and other sports throughout the season. Existing customers can find the latest bonuses by checking the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app before placing a wager on Ole Miss vs. Texas or any other matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.