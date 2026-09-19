DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for UFC 331

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live for new customers as of Sept. 19, giving bettors a chance to wager on UFC 331, including the Van-Pantoja 2 rematch. New customers can turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets . This offer ranks among the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 331

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, since it activates automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. New customers need to deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including a UFC 331 matchup like Van-Pantoja 2. DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of that first wager.

For example, if you bet $5 on Alexandre Pantoja to win his rematch and he comes up short, you still receive $200 in bonus bets across the promotional period. If your $5 wager on Van-Pantoja 2 wins instead, you keep those winnings in addition to the bonus bets. Either way, the bonus arrives as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets total $200, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Stakes from the qualifying wager are not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to sign up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for UFC 331

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings new-user promo before UFC 331 fight night. The process takes just a few minutes from sign-up to your first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any market, including UFC 331. Receive $200 in bonus bets, paid out as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app, betting markets, and features available to new customers. The review breaks down everything you need to know before placing your first wager on UFC 331.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond UFC 331

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh boosts and bonuses for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing a promo code for DraftKings. Check the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout UFC fight week to find odds boosts and other DraftKings promo codes tied to upcoming events. These offers change often, so it pays to look before every card.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.