DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 7 College Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live for Week 7 college football and hands new customers $200 in bonus bets after one $5 wager. The offer is available now, Saturday, Oct. 17, right as Ohio State visits Indiana and Notre Dame heads to BYU. Check out other sportsbook promos before placing your first bet.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 7 college football

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this new-user promo. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any Week 7 game, including Ohio State at Indiana or Notre Dame at BYU. The offer activates whether that opening wager wins or loses.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets follow every seven days for the next three weeks, bringing the total to $200. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards new customers in eight separate $25 increments rather than one lump sum.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed to activate the offer.

A minimum $5 deposit and $5 wager are required.

The first two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

Consider a $5 wager placed on Notre Dame to beat BYU. If Notre Dame wins, the customer keeps any cash profit from that bet and still receives the full $200 in bonus bets. If Notre Dame loses, the customer does not keep the $5 stake, but the $200 in bonus bets still arrives in the eight scheduled increments.

This DraftKings promo offer applies only to new customers who have not previously registered a DraftKings Sportsbook account. All bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance or they expire. This DraftKings new-user promo cannot be combined with the deposit used for the qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Week 7 college football

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code offer and get set for Week 7 college football.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of at least $5 on a Week 7 game, such as Alabama at Tennessee or Florida State at Miami. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the wager settles. Collect two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the following 21 days.

For a closer look at the DraftKings Sportsbook app and its features, read our full DraftKings review before signing up. The review covers deposit methods, mobile features, and how fast bonus bets post to a new account.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Week 7 college football

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra boosts and bonuses for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing the DraftKings promo code offer. These DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts often target marquee weekends, including slates like Ohio State-Indiana or Notre Dame-BYU. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the season for the latest offers.

New boosts typically appear each week, so it helps to check back often. Existing customers can combine these promos with their everyday wagering on college football and other sports. The Promos section inside the app updates frequently, so bettors should look there for the newest options.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.