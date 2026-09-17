DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5 on Bills vs Lions, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 2

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a simple way to jump into the action before the Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills. Sign up through Sept. 17 and turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets . Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Lions vs. Bills

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, and new customers can head into Thursday's game between Detroit and Buffalo with a straightforward process. Create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the Lions-Bills matchup. This DraftKings new-user promo applies automatically once those requirements are met.

Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings will find none is necessary this week, since the terms trigger without any extra entry. Whether the wager wins or loses, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets. For example, a $5 bet on the Lions to cover the spread that loses still triggers the reward, while a winning $5 bet on the Bills moneyline pays out the bet's winnings plus the bonus bets.

Customers receive the total through eight $25 bonus bets, distributed two at a time every seven days over a 21 day period through a click to claim process. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer keeps the terms simple for anyone betting on Thursday's game.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 increments every seven days for 21 days.

The original stake is not included in any bonus bet winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim this DraftKings offer before Lions vs. Bills kickoff

Follow these steps to sign up and place a wager on the Lions-Bills matchup. The full process takes just a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Lions-Bills game. Receive $200 in bonus bets through eight $25 increments over 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the platform. It covers betting markets, mobile app features and more.

More DraftKings promo codes for Lions vs. Bills bettors

DraftKings Sportsbook also rewards existing customers with regular bonuses and odds boosts throughout the NFL season, including during Thursday night's Lions-Bills matchup. Customers can find these offers by checking the Promos tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts and profit enhancers appear frequently, so it's worth a look before locking in any wager on this game or others across the league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.