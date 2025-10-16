DraftKings Promo Code Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
The DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football brings a major bonus to new bettors. As the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC North clash, new users can access two top-tier sportsbook promos. Bet $5, and if you win, receive $300 in bonus bets. Win or lose, you will also receive a free three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Thursday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football gives new users two rewards: $300 in bonus bets when their first $5 bet wins and a three-month NBA League Pass subscription. Register for an account, deposit at least $5, and select your bonus token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on Bengals vs. Steelers. If your first wager wins, you receive 12 $25 bonus bets. The NBA League Pass subscription is included as part of the welcome package.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select the bonus token before placing your qualifying bet to be eligible for both bonus bets and NBA League Pass. Bonus tokens expire on Nov. 23, 2025.
- Your qualifying bet must be $5 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your first bet wins, you receive 12 $25 bonus bets totaling $300.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance if awarded.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus funds at least one time before withdrawing.
- NBA League Pass subscription auto-renews monthly at the current price, can be canceled at any time, and is subject to terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements. Redeem by Dec. 19, 2025.
With bonus bets now dependent on a winning first wager, strategic bet selection is crucial for Thursday Night Football. Consider betting markets with favorable odds, as your bonus eligibility relies on your first bet outcome. You will receive NBA League Pass regardless of the outcome of your $5 wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus plus NBA League Pass for Thursday Night Football
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer and NBA League Pass for Thursday Night Football:
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select your bonus token before placing any bets. This is mandatory. Failing to select the bonus token makes you ineligible for both the bonus bets and NBA League Pass.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on Thursday Night Football at odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $300 in bonus bets (12 $25 bonus bets).
- Access your bonus bets in your account if your first bet wins, and use them within seven days.
- Redeem your complimentary three-month NBA League Pass subscription as instructed by DraftKings.
- Fulfill the 1x wagering requirement on bonus funds before withdrawing any winnings.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new customers. Existing users can enjoy ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- TNF Mystery Promo: Log in to your DraftKings account to receive a 50% profit boost or no sweat bet for Thursday Night Football.
- NBA Futures Profit Boost: Claim your 25% profit boost to use on NBA team futures and specials.
