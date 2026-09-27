DraftKings Promo Code: Turn $5 Into $150 in Bonus Bets for Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets ahead of Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football. This offer is live through Sept. 27, and new customers can also browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football.

Once the qualifying wager settles, whether it wins or loses, customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets follow every seven days for the next 14 days, totaling $150 in bonus bets. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code structure gives new customers time to explore additional games throughout the season.

Consider placing that first wager on a Rams vs Broncos market, such as a moneyline or total points bet. If the wager wins, customers keep any cash winnings plus the bonus bets that follow. If the wager loses, the bonus bets still arrive, since the offer activates regardless of the outcome.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Bonus bets arrive in six increments of $25 over a 14 day period.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Stakes from winning wagers are not included in the bonus bet payout.

This DraftKings new-user promo carries a strict expiration window, so customers should track each bonus bet closely once it arrives. Anyone searching for a promo code for DraftKings offers should note that this version needs no manual code entry. Customers who look up DraftKings promo codes online will find this offer listed among the simplest sign-up bonuses available.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Rams vs Broncos kickoff

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a qualifying wager before Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football kicks off at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets after the wager settles, followed by two more bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Customers who want more detail on features, markets, and payout speed can read a full DraftKings review before signing up. The review covers deposit options, mobile app performance, and how the sportsbook handles bonus bet payouts.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos to use during Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay offers for existing customers throughout the football season. These promotions often target specific games, including Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football, and they tend to change on a weekly basis.

Existing customers can find the latest offers by checking the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Reviewing this section regularly helps customers take advantage of new offers as they appear throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.