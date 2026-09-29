DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets With a $5 MLB Wild Card Wager

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to grab $150 in bonus bets ahead of the MLB Wild Card Series. New customers can activate this offer on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and use it on games like Philadelphia at Atlanta or Boston at New York. Check out more sportsbook promos before the first pitch.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for the MLB Wild Card Series

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this DraftKings promo. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Philadelphia at Atlanta game or the Boston at New York matchup.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings pays out $150 in bonus bets across six $25 increments. For example, a $5 bet on Chris Sale to record a strikeout that hits still triggers the bonus bets, and a $5 wager on Jesús Luzardo that misses still counts toward activating the offer. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

This DraftKings new-user promo comes with a few terms worth reviewing before betting on the MLB Wild Card. Here's what to know:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The initial stake is not returned with winnings from bonus bets.

Bonus bets arrive in two $25 increments instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

This offer applies only to new customers using a promo code for DraftKings or the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code link.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer before first pitch in the MLB Wild Card

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to activate the offer before the Philadelphia at Atlanta game or any other MLB Wild Card matchup begins.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any MLB Wild Card game, such as Chicago at Houston or Chicago at San Diego. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days, totaling $150.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets before wagering on the Wild Card Series. The review breaks down deposit options, mobile navigation, and other tools bettors use each day.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers during MLB Wild Card

Existing customers do not miss out during the MLB Wild Card. DraftKings regularly rolls out boosted odds and bonuses tied to major sports events throughout the season.

Check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see current DraftKings promo codes tied to MLB postseason games. These offers change often, so it helps to check back before every game on the Wild Card slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.